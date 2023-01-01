1 person died, 1 was wounded as result of enemy attacks on Kherson, - PO. PHOTOS

On New Year’s Eve, the Russian occupiers continued to attack Kherson.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson. The occupiers did not stop hitting the city on New Year's Eve. As a result of another Russian shelling, 1 person died, 1 was injured. The building of the regional children's hospital was damaged. About 7 flights were recorded, more than 700 windows were broken. The information is being clarified," the message says.















