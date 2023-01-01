Russians shelled Donetsk region 18 times on December 31, targeting critical infrastructure and homes, - National Police. PHOTOS

On December 31, the Russians fired 18 times on the residential quarters of 11 settlements in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

"The occupiers shelled 11 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Mykolaiivka, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Vesele, Markove, Predtechyne. The Russian army hit with rockets, "Hrads", and artillery.

26 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 19 residential buildings, a school, a factory, a transformer, a granary, etc.," the message reads.

The occupiers fired two missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system at Mykolaiivka. An educational institution and two high-rise buildings were destroyed.

Another rocket hit Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, where 5 private houses were damaged. Also, as a result of the missile attack, there is damage in the Kramatorsk industrial zone.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: New Year’s Eve in Donetsk region: Russians continued shelling populated areas in various front lines, - RMA. PHOTOS











