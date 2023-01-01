Last day, marines destroyed 31 invaders and several units of enemy equipment, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Last day, December 31, marines destroyed 2 MTLBs and 23 invaders. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 2 howitzers and 8 Russian soldiers were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

Read more: In December, more than 17,000 Russian occupiers were liquidated. INFOGRAPHICS