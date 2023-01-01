In morning, occupiers fired at Ochakiv, shells hit residential sector and building of fire and rescue department, - SES. PHOTOS

At approximately 5 o’clock in the morning, the Russians shelled the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region reports this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is trying to intimidate us and does not shy away from using various methods and types of weapons, not ashamed to violate international rules and rights. The sleeping city is shelling in the early hours of the new year 2023. So, around five o'clock in the morning, the Russians once again resorted to terror and shelled the Ochakiv district of the Mykolaiv region. Shells hit the residential sector, and one of them hit the building of the state fire-rescue unit 22. The unit blew out windows, destroyed the roof of the building and covered the garage.

The personnel was saved by the fact that the guard on duty was extinguishing a fire in a residential sector in another part of the city. The on-duty dispatcher, who was at the workplace, remained unharmed," the message reads.

Since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation in Ukraine, 57 rescuers have died, - SES










