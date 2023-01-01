Border guards destroyed dozen occupiers and captured two former prisoners in Bakhmut direction, - SBS. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the border guards in the Bakhmut direction repelled several assault attacks by the occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, in a shooting battle, our defenders destroyed up to a dozen invaders and captured two former prisoners. The Russian command, regardless of losses, sends them to storm Ukrainian strongholds.

"And in the Luhansk region, the air reconnaissance of the SBS detected a Russian IFV in a forest strip. To "greet with a New Year's salute", the border guards brought in gunners from one of the mechanized brigades. "Bekha" was destroyed along with the crew," the message says.

