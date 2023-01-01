As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, buildings of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv were significantly damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of enemy missile shelling on December 31, buildings of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Exhibition Campus were heavily damaged.

This is stated on the page of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv in Facebook, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The terrorist country Russia continues to carry out significant strikes against civilian, infrastructure and cultural targets, trying to pass them off as military. The purpose of these attacks is to sow fear, destroy the cultural and genetic ties of our nation, hinder the development of education and culture.

On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, a missile attack damaged the buildings of the Exhibition Campus of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The buildings suffered significant damage:

Educational and Research Center "Institute of Biology and Medicine"

Faculty of Geography of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Institute of High Technologies of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Faculty of Psychology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Faculty of Sociology of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Faculty of Computer Science and Cybernetics

Faculty of Radio Physics, Electronics and Computer Systems of KNUTS

Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Department of Nuclear Physics, Cryogenic Complex of the Faculty of Physics of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

sports complex

Ukrainian Physics and Mathematics Lyceum of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

some dormitories of the KNU campus.

This time, the damage caused by the missile fall will be many times greater than that suffered by the University during the massive rocket attack on the center of Kyiv on October 10, 2022, when the buildings of the Main (Red) Academic Building, the Institute of Philology (Yellow Building), the M. Maksymovych Scientific Library, the Faculty of Chemistry, as well as the greenhouse of the O. Fomin Botanical Garden were damaged.

Already today, January 1, 2023, the Shevchenko University family has come together to start cleaning the buildings and territory from broken glass and covering the broken windows with film and plywood as soon as possible to protect the premises and laboratory equipment from cold and precipitation. This is what needs to be done as a matter of priority, as full restoration will require significant efforts and financial resources," the statement reads.























































