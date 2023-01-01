AFU hit location of mobilized in Makiivka on New Year’s Eve, social networks report about hundreds of killed - blogger. PHOTOS

Journalist and blogger Denys Kazansky, based on reports in Russian social networks, released information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s accurate hit into the premises with mobilized Russians.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook.

Kazansky noted: "The occupants received a New Year present in Makiivka. The strike of "HIMARS" destroyed the 19th school in the village of Shlyakh Illich, where the barracks of Russian mobiles was located. Almost nothing remained of the building. In local chat rooms Makiivka residents report about hundreds of dead.

Taking into account the fact that even propagandists Vladlen Tatarsky, Danylo Bezsonov and Tsarev have whined, the losses are really off scale. No one will reveal the exact figures, but the tone of the posts makes it clear that they are very high. So on New Year's holidays, relatives of mobilized Russians will have to meet hundreds of coffins from Ukraine.

Again, we have a good reason to compare the actions of Russia and Ukraine. If the Russian butchers on New Year's Eve hit civilians with expensive cruise missiles without any sense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked professionally and precisely. They eliminated the necessary people".

