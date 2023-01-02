Consequences of explosions in Desnyansky district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

As a result of an enemy attack in the capital, a person was injured. On the night of January 2, the operative coordination center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv received a report about explosions in the Desnyansky district of the capital.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, firefighters from the nearest fire and rescue units immediately arrived at the scene. The fighters established that as a result of the fall of the rocket fragments on the roadway, the balconies and windows on the 3rd, 4th, and 6th floors of the 9-story residential building were damaged.

The rescuers immediately started searching for the alleged victims. In one of the apartments on the 8th floor, there was a 19-year-old boy with a cut on his foot, who was helped by the soldiers to reach an ambulance. Doctors hospitalized the victim.

3 units of basic and special fire-rescue equipment, as well as 13 personnel, were deployed at the site.

