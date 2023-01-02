Consequences of shelling of the children’s regional hospital in Kherson. PHOTOS

In Kherson, the consequences of the shelling by the Russian army of the regional children’s hospital are being overcome.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne Kherson.

Volunteers and employees of the facility board up the windows and clear the debris from the offices and wards destroyed by projectiles.

Also remind, that on New Year's Eve, the enemy attacked the children's regional hospital in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, 1 person died, another was injured.

