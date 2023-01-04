Ruscists hit infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia with S-300 missiles, - PO. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The occupiers launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Zaporizhzhia. Missile attack on the city. The enemy used S-300 missiles. The occupiers hit an infrastructure facility. 1 person was injured. A fire broke out at the site of the impact, two warehouse buildings were destroyed," the message reads.
The blast wave damaged a 5-story residential building and cars parked nearby.
Work on liquidation of the consequences continues.