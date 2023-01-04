Night in Donetsk region: strikes from "Hrad" on Avdiivka and shelling of Kurakhove. Historical building was damaged in center of Bakhmut. PHOTOS
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, shelling took place in the Volnovaha direction of Vuhledar, near Vodiane and Prechystivka - without casualties.
"In the Donetsk direction, 1 person was killed and 4 injured as a result of the shelling of Kurakhove - a shell hit the 5th floor. Also, at night, the Russians fired at Hirnyk of the Kurakhove districts, and in the morning - at Vesele of the Ocheretyn district, and 4 times from Hrad along Avdiivka. There were no casualties," the report said.
According to Kyrylenko, Kostiantynivka came under fire in the Horlivka direction - the Russians aimed at the industrial zone and near the school. No one was injured in the city. In the Soledar district, 1 person died in Blahodatne, 8 houses in Paraskoviivka and 5 houses in Nikiforivka were damaged. In Bakhmut, a historic building in the city center was damaged.
During the day, more than 20 arrivals were recorded in the Lysychansk direction in the Torske and Zarichne areas of the Lyman district. No casualties.