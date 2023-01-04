Russian soldiers hit Bakhmut with artillery, two women were killed, police said. PHOTOS

On January 4, around 12:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. Shrapnel killed two elderly women

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

"Today, around 12:00 p.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. One of the projectiles hit the road. Shrapnel fatally crippled two elderly women.

Currently, the evacuation team of the "White Angel" police is taking the bodies to the morgue. In the future, the identities of the dead will be determined," the message reads.

The women were in an extremely dangerous area and did not have the strength to quickly hide from the shelling. Remaining under fire, people risk their lives every moment.







