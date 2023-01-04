Head of pyrotechnics group Serhii Hotsuliak was killed during demining near Izium. PHOTO

Head of pyrotechnic works group of Special Rescue Detachment of State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ternopil region Serhii Hotsuliak was killed as a result of ammunition detonation in Izium district of Kharkiv region.

It was reported by State Emergency Service of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"On January 4, the SES team suffered irreparable grief - during a combat mission to demine the liberated territory in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region, our colleague Serhii Hotsulyak, Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Protection Service, head of the pyrotechnic group of the special purpose rescue detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Office in Ternopil region, died as a result of an ammunition detonation.

His life was ended at the age of 42," - the statement reads.

