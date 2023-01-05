Electricity consumption is increasing, limits have been set for regions. Facility of energy infrastructure in east was damaged - "Ukrenergo". PHOTO

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 5, consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature and increased activity of industry and business.

To ensure balance in the energy system, consumption limits have been established for all regions of Ukraine, which are effective from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Exceeding the consumption limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, power plants currently produce enough electricity to cover consumption at night.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, there are a number of damages in the distribution networks of the central region. Repair crews of the distribution system operator (oblenergo) restore power.

"Yesterday evening in the east of the country, as a result of Russian shelling, one of the energy infrastructure facilities was damaged. Also, in the front-line regions in the east and south, the situation with power supply remains difficult due to significant damage to power grids and high activity of hostilities," the message reads.

It is also recalled that over the past three months, Ukraine's energy system has suffered significant damage as a result of targeted massive missile and drone attacks by the enemy. Damage to generation facilities and trunk networks is complex and large-scale. Their restoration still requires significant resources and time. Emergency recovery works are ongoing.

"Please consume electricity wisely, use energy-intensive appliances alternately. This allows you to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to limit consumption. "Ukrenergo", electricity producers and distribution system operators are successfully resisting the enemy's attempts to plunge the country into darkness and continue to restore energy facilities damaged by the Russians to ensure power supply to consumers and increase its reliability," the company added.

