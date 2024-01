Maxar Technologies has published satellite images of Bakhmut, taken on August 1, 2022 and January 4, 2023.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ.

The photos show the consequences of intense round-the-clock fighting that has been lasting for more than six months.

