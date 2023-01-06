Ruscists again fired at fire and rescue unit in Kherson, rescuer was killed, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Today, the Russians fired again at the fire and rescue unit in Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"Unfortunately, one of our colleagues was killed as a result of the attack. Four more were injured. Rescue equipment and the unit's building were also damaged," the message reads.















Also remind, that on January 5, Russian troops shelled a fire department and a rescue vehicle in Kherson.

