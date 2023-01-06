Consequences of shelling of center of Kurakhove, there is injured person, - RMA. PHOTOS

On the morning of January 6, the Russians shelled the center of Kurakhove, the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians shelled the city center, hitting 2 high-rise buildings and 1 private house. The department of the local hospital was also damaged - according to preliminary information, there is 1 wounded person there.

This is not the first time Kurakhove has suffered such a blow. And, unfortunately, you can be sure that it will not be the last time," the message reads.

The head of the RMA noted that it is dangerous to stay in the city and urged residents to evacuate.

