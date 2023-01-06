Shelling of Kurakhove: Russians hit private house and infectious department of city hospital. PHOTOS

The ruscists attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region, hitting a private house and the infectious department of the Kurakhove city hospital.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this in Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Kurakhove, Donetsk region. Russian troops once again attacked the settlement. They shelled the central part of the city. A private house was hit - the windows and facade were damaged. Russian shells also hit 2 apartment buildings - the roofs were damaged," the message says.

In addition, as noted, the occupiers attacked the Kurakhove city hospital, in particular, the infectious department, where 21 people were staying.

"A hospital employee was injured. She is receiving medical assistance. Emergency services are working at the places of arrival," Tymoshenko added.













