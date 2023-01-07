First Christmas service in history of OCU in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. PHOTOS

On January 7, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, as the legal successor of the ancient Kyiv Metropolitanate, held a service in the main church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - the Assumption Cathedral.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

For the first time, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphany, led the Christmas service.

Also remind, that earlier the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate stated that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine does not have the right to hold a Christmas service on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

At the same time, the UOC MP referred to the words of acting general director of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" nature reserve Oleksandr Rudnyk. After that, Rudnyk himself stated that the information was out of date, and the OCU turned to him with a request to hold a religious service and received such permission, which was agreed upon.

Read more: Lavra and OCU signed agreement to hold Christmas service

























































































































































Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.