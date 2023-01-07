Russians dropped 2 explosives from a drone on a yard in a village in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS
On January 7, Russian military used a drone to drop explosives directly into Sumy region residents’ yards.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.
He noted: "Situation at the border as of 21:00 on January 7, 2023.
Velykopysarivska community: the enemy dropped 2 explosives from a drone into the yard of a local resident. The man was miraculously not injured.
Shalyhyne hromada: Russians twice opened fire from machine guns in our direction. There were 17 shots in total. There were no casualties or destruction."
Later he added: "After 20 o'clock, the enemy opened machine gun fire (16 bursts) in the direction of the Shalyhyne community."