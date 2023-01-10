Man was detained who gave coordinates of radar stations and checkpoints of territorial defense Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region to General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the man cooperated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and transmitted the exact coordinates of the location of radar stations and roadblocks of the territorial defense Forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the driver of one of the private enterprises in the city of Dnipro voluntarily agreed to cooperate with an employee of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

On the instructions of the Russian curator, the man collected and transmitted via Telegram the exact coordinates of the location of radar stations and checkpoints of the Terrodefense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The informant was detained while performing another task of the representative of the aggressor state. A mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity was seized from him," the message says.

The man was informed of suspicion of treason under martial law. The suspect was also remanded in custody without bail.

