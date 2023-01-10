Man who helped occupiers export Ukrainian grain to Russia was detained in Kharkiv region, - SSU. PHOTOS

The former chief engineer of the "Kupiansk Combine of Bread Products" supported the Russian invaders during the seizure of part of the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

It is noted that the man forcibly took departmental seals, stamps, statutory documents, and personal files of employees from the chief accountant of the food enterprise. Then he handed them over to representatives of the local occupation administration.

"For this, he was appointed the head of the state enterprise "Food Resources" in Kupiansk, created by the ruscists. In this "position", he fulfilled the Kremlin's task of forcibly exporting Ukrainian grain from the territory of the region to the Russian Federation. For this, he concluded a "contract" with another occupation body - "Kupiansk railroad", which supplied him with wagons for transporting wheat.

It was established that wholesale batches of stolen grain were to be shipped to the grain terminals of one of the Russian companies in Rostov-on-Don. However, the implementation of the criminal plan was prevented by the Defense Forces, which liberated Kupyansk and thereby blocked the "supply". After the de-occupation of the Ukrainian city, the perpetrator tried to hide from justice, but the SSU employees located him and detained him," the message reads.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state). The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.





