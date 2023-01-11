Russian court sentenced five Crimean Tatars involved in "case of the second Simferopol group Hizb ut-Tahrir" to 13 years in prison each. PHOTO

The Russian court passed verdicts in the case of the so-called second Simferopol group "Hizb ut-Tahrir".

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Japarova announced this on Twitter.

"Without the right to the last word. Today, a puppet Russian court sentenced Crimean Tatar political prisoners Servet Gaziev, Dzhemily Gafarov, Erfan Osmanov, Alim Karimov, and Seyran Murtaza to 13 years in prison each," Dzaparova wrote.

She reminded that the occupiers arrested Crimean Tatars in 2019 on politically motivated charges.

"The state of their health causes serious concern. This is a sentence for Russia's degrading authoritarian regime, which considers the elderly and disabled as its enemies," Japarova stressed.

She called on Ukraine's partners to respond decisively.

Servet Gaziyev, Dzhemil Gafarov, Erfan Osmanov, Alim Karimov and Seiran Murtaz were detained by the FSB in March 2019. On March 27, 2019, in occupied Simferopol, Russian security forces conducted mass searches of the homes of at least 25 Crimean Tatar families. Later, the FSB of Russia announced the detention of 20 people in Crimea who were accused of participating in the international terrorist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.