Ruscists shelled Huliaipole, residential buildings burned, woman died, - Zaporizhzhia RMA. PHOTOS

The village of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, continues to suffer from enemy shelling.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, residential buildings and farm buildings, garages, and equipment of the local utility company were on fire tonight as a result of the impact of rockets.

"Unfortunately, one woman, born in 1949, died. Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Rescuers also pulled out a man from the rubble. He is already receiving the necessary medical assistance. One more person was injured as a result of yesterday's shelling of the city," the message reads.

