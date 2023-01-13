Consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

At night and in the morning, the Russians did not stop firing along the entire front line in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and the village of the district were under fire: 3 houses were damaged in Novoukraiinka, 1 in Bohoiavlenka. There were no casualties.

Shelling of the Kurakhove district in the Donetsk direction: 3 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka, and an enterprise was damaged in Kurakhivka. There were isolated shellings in Avdiivka at night, and shelling from Hrad and artillery in the morning. The day before, 1 civilian died in the city. A house in Tonenke of the Ocheretyn district and Maksimilyanivka was also damaged," the report says.

Also, the occupiers continue to carry out intensive shelling of Soledar and Paraskoviivka.

"In the Bakhmut district, 1 person was wounded in Klishchiivka, a house was damaged in Khromove. In Kostiantynivka, the enemy aimed at the building of the former institute, there were no casualties.

In the Lysychansk direction, more than 30 arrivals were recorded in Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman district, there was also a lot of noise in Siversk and Serebrianka - no one was injured," Kyrylenko added.

See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 2 more people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS











