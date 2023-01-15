Last day, marines destroyed 30 invaders and 4 enemy UAVs, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

As noted, last day, January 14, marines destroyed 4 UAVs and 28 invaders. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, so far the destruction of 2 Russian soldiers has been confirmed. The final losses of the enemy are specified.

