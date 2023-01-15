Woman was found under rubble in Dnipro. PHOTOS

Currently, emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing in Dnipro, at the site of a Russian missile hitting a high-rise building. Rescuers saved the woman.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Dnipro. They got a woman out from under the rubble!" - he noted.









According to Tymoshenko, as of 11:30 on January 15, 2023:

- 21 people died, including 1 child;

- 71 people were injured, including 13 children;

- 39 people were saved, including 6 children.

According to the information of the State Administration of the NP, 40 people are wanted.

Emergency rescue and search operations are ongoing, and fire extinguishing continues. Approximately 3,780 tons of destroyed structures and 39 damaged cars were removed.

PHOTO: Yan Dobronosov