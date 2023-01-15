Day in Donetsk region: three rocket strikes on Kramatorsk district, enemy covered Avdiivka with "Grad". PHOTOS

The killing of civilians and the destruction of houses - the police of Donetsk region are documenting the consequences of Russian strikes in 13 settlements. During the day, the Russians carried out 19 attacks. All shells were fired at the residential sector.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian army shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Soledar, the town of Hostre, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Ocheretine, the villages of Vremivka, Markove, Stara Mykolaivka, and Pleshchiivka.

The enemy struck with S-300 air defense systems, Grad anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, and mortars. There are dead and injured civilians.

10 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 5 residential buildings, a school, a market, a store, a tram depot, a civilian car.

"The Kramatorsk district was hit by three rockets. S-300 rockets hit Kramatorsk, Markov and Pleschiivka. Infrastructure and a private house in Pleschiivka were destroyed. There was no information about the victims. Occupants covered Avdiivka from Grad, and the market came under fire. Killed and civilian residents were injured," the message reads.

As a result of the mortar shelling of Stara Mykolaivka, there are victims and victims, the house was destroyed. A person died in Kurakhivka from artillery shelling.













