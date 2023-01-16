Consequences of shelling of Center for Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities in Kherson. PHOTOS

On January 15, Russian invaders attacked the Rehabilitation Center for Children with Disabilities in Kherson.

This is reported by Suspilne Kherson, Censor.NET reports.

The rehabilitation center for children with disabilities in Kherson after shelling by the Russian army on January 15. The place where the projectile hit - two groups of school preparation. All the equipment and furniture were completely crushed, the director of the institution reported.

At that time, a security guard was in the center, the man was not injured. There were no children in the center. They stopped receiving them on December 15, after the heating networks were damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

