Russia brings OSCE-marked cars to Donbas. Perhaps for provocation, - Tsaplienko. PHOTO

The Russians are bringing white Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs with OSCE markings to Donbas through the occupied Izvaryne. The organization says that there are neither its observers nor vehicles in the region.

Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko published a photo of cars being brought from Russia to the occupied Donbas, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, observers of the OSCE SMM traveled around Donbas on such vehicles.

"My version. The Russians need the cars now for provocation. For example, they can be blown up, it is not excluded that what happens to the victims, and then accuse Ukraine of a crime against the OSCE," Tsaplienko writes.

The OSCE assured that there are currently no cars or observers of the organization in Donbas.

"The OSCE does not have a presence in Donbas. If you see any cars with OSCE identification marks in Donbas, you can be sure that they are not being used for OSCE purposes," the organization's tweet reads.