Yesterday, Russians killed 9 civilians, 10 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian soldiers killed 9 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, and another 10 people were injured.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to the data of the military regional administrations in the Dnipropetrovsk region - 5 dead, 4 were wounded (discovered after a rocket attack on the city of Dnipro on 14.01.2023), in the Donetsk region - 2 dead, 1 wounded, in the Mykolaiv region - 1 dead, in the Kharkiv region - 2 wounded, in the Kherson region - 1 dead, 3 wounded

