Positions of Russians at "Lepelsky" training ground in Belarus. PHOTOS

Journalists have published fresh satellite images of the training ground of the 19th separate mechanized brigade "Lepelsky" (Vitebsk region).

The pictures were taken by Planet Labs on January 6, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Lepelsky" is one of the first training grounds to which echelons with Russian equipment and military personnel began to arrive. They appeared there on October 18, 2022. On January 12, another group of Russian troops arrived at the training ground. At the same time, a permanent inspection of the 19th Guards Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is stationed in the village of Zaslonava near the training ground, continues.

A lot of equipment can be seen on the training ground, among which, apparently, KAMAZ trucks, tanks, and APCs. The total number of equipment is at least 150 units. On the east and west sides, you can see two field camps of about 14 and 30 tents, each tent about 10 by 5 meters.

The railway station "Zaslonova" is located to the north of the training ground, from it there is a road leading directly to the training ground through the military town and the forest.

At the station, you can see two echelons with wagons and platforms for loading equipment. From the shadow cast by this equipment, it can be assumed that these are mainly tanks or APCs, and there are also trucks.

The satellite image shows that some of the equipment was taken out of the garages at the equipment storage base. For comparison, the journalists added a photo taken between December 13 and 18, 2022. They saw that these garages were being used to store infantry fighting vehicles. Presumably, it is they who are depicted in the picture.