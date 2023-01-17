Last day, Russians carried out 36 strikes on Donetsk region, destroyed and damaged houses, factory, school, and hospital, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, 13 settlements were under fire. The Russian army killed and wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police of the Donetsk region.

"The enemy fired shells at the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Komyshivka, the villages of Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Yahidne, Vremivka, Karlivka, Severne.

The occupiers fired from rocket systems, MLRS "Grad", artillery, and tanks.

10 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 4 residential buildings, a school, a hospital, a factory, a critical infrastructure object, an administrative building, a garage," the message reads.

The Rashists directed three rockets at Kramatorsk and Lyman. Two shells hit the territory of the plant in Kramatorsk. One rocket hit a private house in Liman. There was no information about the victims.

Avdiivka withstood the most blows - twenty one. Russian troops destroyed the settlement with "Hrad", artillery and tanks. A hospital and an apartment building were destroyed. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

The occupiers covered Bakhmut with artillery, targeted apartment buildings and private houses, and killed a civilian.

"As a result of enemy attacks, we have a person killed in the village of Severne and an injured person in the village of Yahidne," the police reported.

