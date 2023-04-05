Talked about deepening bilateral cooperation - Kuleba met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi. PHOTOS
9620
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it on Twitter.
Kuleba emphasized: "Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and I met in Brussels to discuss further steps to deepen bilateral cooperation. I thanked Japan for its solidarity with Ukraine and assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression."