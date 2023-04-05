Talked about deepening bilateral cooperation - Kuleba met with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported it on Twitter.

Kuleba emphasized: "Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and I met in Brussels to discuss further steps to deepen bilateral cooperation. I thanked Japan for its solidarity with Ukraine and assistance in overcoming the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression."

