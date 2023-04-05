Pentagon showed photo of new US military aid to Ukraine from $2.6 billion package. PHOTOS

The US Department of Defense has published a photo of military aid, which is part of a new $2.6 billion aid package to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to UP, the Pentagon website reports this

The Pentagon has published a list of the new package of US military aid to Ukraine, as well as a photo of this aid.

"We are focused on supporting the Ukrainians to change the dynamics on the battlefield. We want to help Ukraine move forward and hold its ground in what we expect to be a Ukrainian counteroffensive," the Pentagon website quoted the official as saying.

Read more: Additional ammunition for Patriot and HIMARS, - US announced new $2.6 billion aid package for Ukraine





