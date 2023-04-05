17 people, including 2 children, were evacuated from flooding zone in Kramatorsk, - RMA. PHOTOS

On April 4, a spillway sluice on one of the ponds in Kramatorsk partially collapsed, as a result of which three villages of the Kramatorsk district were at risk of flooding.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, during the day, rescuers, police, municipal services, and specialized departments of regional and local administrations worked on the spot - eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation.

"Out of 17 evacuees, 7 are in temporary accommodation, the rest stayed with relatives.

The shoreline has already been strengthened and preparations are underway for the creation of a new concrete barrier in the lock.

We coordinate all actions with the relevant bodies and services and plan to restore the destroyed structures as soon as possible," the message reads.

