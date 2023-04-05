Russians attacked Beryslav with drones, policeman was wounded. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, the enemy attacked the city of Beryslav with drones, a policeman was wounded, and two others were wounded as a result of shelling in the village of Antonivka.

"The Russian army once again attacked the Kherson region with rocket salvo systems, artillery, mortars, UAVs, and aviation.

The Beryslav and Kherson districts came under a massive attack from the enemy, the Russians targeted civilian objects, carried out an air strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of the village of Odradokamianka and an enterprise in the village of Kozatske," the message reads.

As noted, enemy drones attacked the city of Beryslav, dropping grenade launcher shots on residential quarters. As a result of the explosion, a policeman was injured, the official car was mechanically damaged.

Russian troops shelled the regional center around the clock, trying to destroy infrastructure facilities. According to the police, in the city, Russian shells damaged private and multi-story buildings, cars, and the road surface.

In the village of Antonivka, a school, at least 16 private houses, cars, and gas pipelines were damaged as a result of shelling, and two local residents were injured.

Investigative and operational teams of the police and emergency services worked at the "arrival" sites. Over the past day, the police responded to 296 statements and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other events. According to the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian military, 28 criminal proceedings have been opened.

