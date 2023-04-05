"Ukrainian armored vehicles" resumed production of 60-mm mortar rounds. PHOTOS

"Ukrainian armored vehicles" is the first in Ukraine to manufacture not a mine of 60 mm caliber, but a shot. More than 100,000 units have already been delivered to the armed forces.

This was reported in the company, Censor.NET informs.

"A classic post-Soviet model mine is a case without an installed cartridge and detonator, all of whose components are screwed into position, which requires artillerymen to have a higher level of training and more time to perform a combat mission.

Our mortar shot is a shot fully equipped with the maximum powder charge, hermetically packed in an individual tube. It can be used immediately at the positions without additional training, which adds to the mobility of our soldiers," said the general director of the company, Vladyslav Belbas.

The 60-mm mortar round manufactured by "Ukrainian armored vehicles" was adopted at the end of 2018. Serial production for the needs of the Ukrainian army began in 2019.

"Unfortunately, with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, part of the production facilities of the enterprise was lost, part of it fell into the occupation. At the moment, "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles", using the principles of distributed production, has restored the possibility of serial production of such ammunition needed for the Defense Forces at the relocated sites," Belbas assured.

