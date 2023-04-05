Duda awarded Zelensky with Order of White Eagle - Poland’s highest honor. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Polish President Andrzej Duda presented his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelensky with the Order of the White Eagle, the country’s highest award.

According to the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, the award was awarded in recognition of Zelensky's merits "in deepening friendly and comprehensive relations between Poland and Ukraine, in developing cooperation for the sake of democracy, peace and security in Europe, as well as for his steadfastness in the protection of inalienable human rights." Censor.NET informs.

During the ceremony, Andrzej Duda noted that the Order of the White Eagle is the oldest and most valuable Polish award, which is awarded to exceptional people who, through their lives, public activities and work, have shown exceptional merit for the Republic of Poland, in a broad sense, also from the point of view of the neighborhood and the fact that that surrounds him.







It will be recalled that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. They met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda and his wife.

This is Zelenskyi's first official visit to Poland after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the working mode, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine met twice in Rzeszów - in February 2023 and in December 2022.

During this time, Andrzej Duda visited Ukraine four times: in January 2023 (a meeting of the leaders of the Lublin Triangle was held in Lviv, and the presidents of Poland and Ukraine jointly visited Lychakiv Cemetery), in August 2022 (for the summit of the Crimean Platform), in May 2022 ( speech in the Verkhovna Rada) and in April 2022 (together with the leaders of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, he visited, in particular, Borodyanka, Irpin and Bucha).