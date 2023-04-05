Operation of Ulf medical service in Bakhmut direction. PHOTOS

Footage of evacuation work of medics of 1st separate assault unit of Right Sector Volunteer Ukrainian Corps has been published online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted on the Facebook page of the 1st separate assault unit of the Volunteer Ukrainian Corps.

The statement reads: "Our warriors fight the enemy every day and defend our freedom. And the medics are fighting death by pulling our fighters out of its jaws.

This is the work of our medical service ULF in the Bakhmut sector."













Pictures: Diego Herrera "Anadolu Agency"