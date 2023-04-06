Enemy drone with improvised explosive device was shot down in direction of Bakhmut. PHOTOS

Ukrainian fighters shot down an enemy drone with an improvised explosive device in the Bakhmut direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Army Inform.

"Today, at one of our strongholds in the Bakhmut direction, a Chinese drone was shot down with small arms. The UAV is quite simple and "not stitched", but an ordinary plumbing plastic pipe was attached to it. In the middle of this home-made container was a plastid mixed with metal small impressive elements. This entire device was equipped with a remote detonator," the report said.

The fighters who shot down this drone believe that they were lucky, because they cut the cable of the detonator with shots while it was still in the air, and the enemy was not able to detonate it. The enemy used this drone during artillery fire, when our infantry in the position were in shelters.