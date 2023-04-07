In Donetsk region, Russians shelled 11 districts in day, there is destruction and victims, - RMA. PHOTOS
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
Around midnight, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Sloviansk, destroying a private house. In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar and Prechystivka are under fire, without casualties," the message says.
Isolated shelling was recorded in Kurakhivka, Mariinka, and Ocheretyn districts, in Kurakhivka the territory of the former mine was damaged. One person was injured in Bakhmut.
Russian invaders shelled Chasiv Yar - 5 buildings were damaged in the city. In the Soledar community, 3 houses were damaged in Minkivka, isolated shelling occurred in Vasiukivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka. Another 3 private houses were damaged in Kostiantynivka.
In the Lysychansk direction, Zvanivka, and Pereiizne were shelled, and it was loud in Siversk and Serebrianka - according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.