Official of military unit in Odesa forced the soldiers to give up part of "combat". So he took 600,000 hryvnias. PHOTOS

The head of the material support of the military unit threatened the soldiers with problems with completing the service or physical payment.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

"He demanded from subordinate military personnel to give him part of the funds from the monthly allowances established for the period of martial law. In case of refusal, he threatened subordinates with problems with completing the service and even physical violence," the report says.

Investigators have documented more than 30 cases of extortion and receiving of money.

The official was charged with 4 counts and faces up to 12 years behind bars.








