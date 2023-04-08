Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: two children and ambulance paramedics were wounded, kindergarten and school were damaged. PHOTOS

The police recorded the consequences of shelling by the Russian army in the Kherson region: two children, paramedics of the ambulance were wounded, a kindergarten and a school were damaged.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the enemy continues to massively bombard the Kherson region with multiple rocket launchers, mortars, heavy artillery, aviation, and UAVs. The settlements of the Beryslav and Kherson districts were affected. As a result of the Russian aggression, at least eight civilians were injured, including two children.

"In the city of Berislav, the occupiers dropped ammunition from a drone on residential blocks and an ambulance that was on its way to help a woman injured during another shelling. As a result of the attack, two paramedics were injured, and the service car was mechanically damaged," the National Police reminds.

It is also noted that Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav with artillery. The projectile hit the house where a 30-year-old woman with her 3-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter was at the time. All were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, and multiple shrapnel injuries, the girl's condition is serious.

In the village of Veletenske, shelling damaged a kindergarten, school foundation, cars, and residential buildings.

The regional center was under the fire of the occupiers around the clock. There, high-rise and private buildings were damaged in the city center, the Korabelny neighborhood, and the suburbs.

Over the past day, the police responded to 254 statements and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other events. According to Article 438 (Violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, 25 criminal proceedings have been opened. Law enforcement officers establish the circumstances of each war crime.