Russians dig new trenches in Crimea and install "dragon’s teeth". PHOTOS
The photos were taken by the American company Maxar Technologies, Censor.NET reports with reference to Krym.Realii.
The picture shows that in August 2022 there were no trenches in the village of Maslovo in the north of Crimea
Russian defensive fortifications and "dragon's teeth" are visible in Maslovo in the latest winter photo from January 3, 2023
Defense structures in the village of Medvedivka in the north of Crimea. January 3, 2023
In the photo of Medvedivka from January 11, 2023, it is noticeable that there are more protective structures
Trenches in Armyansk in the north of Crimea. February 16, 2023
Another satellite image of the trenches in Armyansk
Trenches on the beach in the village of Vitino, Saksky district of Crimea, March 31, 2023
Military equipment of the Russian Federation at the Russian base in the village of Medvedivka, February 11, 2023