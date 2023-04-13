Consequences of shelling in Kherson region: two civilians were killed, two more people were injured. PHOTOS

In the afternoon of April 13, the Russians shelled the residential quarters of Kherson and Beryslav district. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In the village of Zmiivka, an enemy projectile hit a school, as a result of which a local resident died. Also in Kherson, a man who was at the epicenter of the shelling received non-life-threatening injuries," the report says.

At least two civilians were injured and hospitalized. The houses of civilians were damaged by enemy fire.

See more: Another victim of Russian military was exhumed in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS



