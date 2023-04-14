In Kharkiv region, three officials who worked for occupiers were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

During the stabilization measures in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region, SSU officers detained during the stabilization measures in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the SSU.

Among them are two residents of the Vovchansk district, former officials of local self-government bodies. After the occupation of part of the region, they voluntarily went to cooperate with the enemy and were appointed assistants to the head of the "territorial administration" of the occupation administration of the district.

Henchmen of the occupiers prepared and held a pseudo-referendum in the occupied territories of the communities. To do this, the traitors personally organized meetings of local residents, where they campaigned to participate in a fake plebiscite and "vote" in favor of the Kremlin. The attackers also forced people to join the occupation "electoral committees". In case of disagreement, they threatened with reprisals from the punitive bodies of the Rashists.

They were informed of the suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 110) and collaborative activity (Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 5 of Article 111-1). Currently, they have been remanded in custody.

Another perpetrator was a 55-year-old resident of the village of Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, who, after the capture of the district, joined the ranks of the local occupation administration.

In August of last year, he voluntarily agreed to head the "finance management" of the captured district created by the aggressor. There, the collaborator organized work on filling the "budget" of the invaders, primarily for the needs of logistical support of the occupying groups on the eastern front.

He was also involved in the preparation of financial "reports" for the Gauleiter of the Kupiansk district. During the liberation of the region, the collaborator fled to Kharkiv, where he tried to "get lost" and avoid responsibility. However, SSU officers located him and detained him.

Currently, the person involved has been notified of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

According to the revealed facts, investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the culprits to justice.

