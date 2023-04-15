Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

The aggressor country made another attack on peaceful settlements of the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region. The Russian army attacked the objects of residential and energy infrastructure with rocket salvo systems, artillery, mortars, UAVs, and aviation. As a result of the shelling, there are wounded in Bilozirka, Vesele, and Olhivka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the city of Berislav, targeting the territory of a farm and a sunflower oil production company. At least 47 residential buildings were damaged around the sites of the explosions of guided aerial bombs, the city and surrounding villages were left without electricity.

"Russian troops once again subjected the city of Kherson to massive shelling, where explosions rang out around the clock. The occupiers mercilessly tried to destroy infrastructure facilities, aimed at the territory of the river port, peaceful residential quarters of the center, the Korabelny neighborhood, and the suburbs. Apartments in high-rise buildings, private houses, and cars were damaged by shells. After another shelling, the light went out for a while in the regional center," the report says.







Over the past day, the police opened 27 criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region.

It is also reported that the Russian military has again attacked police officers with the help of drones. In Kherson, in the Korabel microdistrict, a police car was attacked by a UAV. Two police officers were injured, the car was mechanically damaged.

Two official police cars in the city of Beryslav came under enemy fire from a drone. As a result of dropping modified ammunition, one police officer was injured, cars were mechanically damaged.

Investigators record every fact of Russian aggression. The investigation of criminal proceedings initiated under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".