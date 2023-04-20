Lieutenant colonel of Russian Federation who ordered torture of former ATO participants and civilian population in Kharkiv region has been identified - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

The lieutenant colonel ordered to torture civilians and former participants of the anti-terrorist operation during the occupation of Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"It has been established that a lieutenant colonel with the call sign "Sailor" was in charge of military personnel of the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central District of the Russian Federation during the occupation of the Pisky-Radkivskii village of the Izium District.

According to the investigation, he ordered his subordinates to torture former ATO participants and the civilian population in order to obtain information about pro-Ukrainian citizens and servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the report said.

The occupiers beat people with electric shocks, sticks and kept them in basements without food or water. They branded the bodies of two former ATO participants with a red-hot iron.

The Russian military assigned a "serial number" to each illegally detained person and ordered them to respond to it. They forced the victims to clean the streets and dig trenches "for prevention".

Currently, the issue of declaring a wanted suspect is being resolved.

