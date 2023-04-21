Ukrainian defender who was beheaded by Ruscists was Serhii Potoki from Zakarpattia, - Telex. PHOTO

The Ukrainian defender whose beheading video was published by the Russian invaders is 30-year-old Serhii Potoki.

The Hungarian publication Telex writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, Serhii lived with his wife, six-year-old daughter, and one-and-a-half-year-old son in Vynohradov in Zakarpattia.

Sources of the publication in the Ukrainian government confirmed that it was Serhii Potoki.

"They took his phone and recorded what they did with it for everyone to see," the source said.

The publication notes that Serhii worked in the market, selling vegetables and fruits, and later went to defend the Motherland and fought in Bakhmut.

The publication "Holos Karpat" reported on his death on March 23, but did not provide details.

Also remind that on the evening of April 11, a video appeared on the Internet in which a captured Ukrainian soldier was beheaded by Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the invaders are trying to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine with such publications.

